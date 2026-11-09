AMD stock rallies 12% as Google Cloud taps its EPYC processors for next-generation AI infrastructure

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) extended their recovery for a second consecutive session on Monday, November 9, surging 12.5% to an intraday high of $504.80 apiece.
The rally came after the Nvidia rival announced that its fifth-generation EPYC server processors would power Alphabet's Google Cloud TPU 8tx systems.
The collaboration brings together AMD's EPYC central processing units (CPUs), Infinity Guard security capabilities, and x86 software compatibility with Google's TPU AI acceleration technology, as per company's release.
The partnership is aimed at helping enterprises deploy sensitive AI workloads, including inference, fine-tuning, and reinforcement learning, in the cloud while maintaining data protection.
The announcement comes as technology companies increasingly invest in specialised AI infrastructure to support the growing demand for advanced AI models and applications.
Under the deployment, AMD said that it fifth-generation EPYC processors will manage workload orchestration, data preparation, and high-throughput communication with Google's TPU accelerators. The system uses AMD's Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) technology alongside Google's TPU architecture to extend confidential computing protection beyond the CPU to connected accelerators.
This allows sensitive information, including customer prompts, model weights, and intermediate data, to remain protected while being processed and transferred between the host processors and accelerators.
Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager of Compute and Enterprise AI at AMD, said the most capable AI systems require a CPU foundation that can match the performance demands of the accelerators they support.
He added that AMD has developed performance, memory bandwidth, and input/output capabilities across generations of EPYC processors, backed by engineering collaborations with leading cloud providers.
The expanded collaboration builds on AMD's growing role as a host CPU provider across AI infrastructure systems powered by GPUs and custom accelerators.
According to AMD, its EPYC processors serve as host CPUs for more than 10 leading hyperscalers and frontier AI labs, supporting systems built around AMD Instinct GPUs, Nvidia GPUs, and custom AI accelerator chips.
The company said its processors help prepare data, coordinate workloads, and manage communication between accelerators and the wider computing infrastructure.
AMD and Google Cloud have also collaborated across multiple generations of EPYC processors, supporting a range of general-purpose, compute-intensive, storage-intensive, and accelerated workloads.
The latest deployment extends this relationship into confidential AI computing, as enterprises increasingly look to run advanced reasoning and agentic AI applications while protecting sensitive data and intellectual property.
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Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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