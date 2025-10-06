AMD stock soars 35% on OpenAI deal

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) soared about 35% on Monday after announcing a multi-year partnership with OpenAI to develop AI data centers.
The deal permits California-based OpenAI to diversify its supply of semi-conductors so that it does not depend solely on US powerhouse Nvidia. Nvidia shares dipped 1.2%.
At 10:15 a.m. EDT, the AMD stock stood at $207.73, up 25%. Earlier, it has surged about 35%.
