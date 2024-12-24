American Airlines' shares were down 1.9 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, December 24, after the carrier briefly grounded all its flights in the US due to an unspecified technical issue. American Airlines briefly grounded flights nationwide Tuesday due to a technical issu e just as the Christmas travel season kicks into overdrive and winter weather is threatening more potential problems for those planning to fly or drive.

American flights were cleared to fly by federal regulators about one hour after a national ground stop order was issued by the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were 1,447 delays for flights entering or leaving the U.S. early in the day, with 28 cancellations. Snow was falling early in New York and Dallas-Fort Worth International, which is American Airlines’ main hub, was getting hit with rain. Dallas-Fort Worth had the most delays, followed by Charlotte, North Carolina, Washington, New York, Chicago and Miami

“American Airlines reported a technical issue this morning and requested a nationwide ground stop. The ground stop has now been lifted,” the Federal Aviation Administration stated following the disruption Tuesday morning, as per US media reports.

The world's largest aircraft operator grounded all its flights in the US on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, due to an unspecified technical issue, according to the company and a notice on the Federal Aviation Administration website. When the disruptions were first reported it was unclear how long the ground stop would be in place.

American Airlines operates thousands of flights daily to over 350 destinations across more than 60 countries. The world's largest airlines was named the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index again in 2024. This marks the airlines getting the name for a second time in a row.