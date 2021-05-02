Americans can’t get enough of the stock market
- Households increased stockholdings to 41% of their total financial assets in April
Americans are all in on the stock market.
Individual investors are holding more stocks than ever before as major indexes climb to fresh highs. They are also upping the ante by borrowing to magnify their bets or increasingly buying on small dips in the market.
