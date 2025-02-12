America’s most famous stock-market measure is more broken than usual
SummaryThe Dow Jones Industrial Average gets outsize attention, presenting a distorted picture of what’s going on with stocks.
The Dow has always been flawed, but it held on to its status as the iconic gauge of American stocks because a mix of luck and design meant it mostly matched the broader market. No longer.
