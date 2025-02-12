America’s most famous stock-market measure is more broken than usual

On top of that, the Dow isn’t made up of the biggest companies, but is supposed to be representative of the U.S. An index committee at S&P Dow Jones Indices, part of S&P Global, decides which companies get into the index. The committee—which includes two Wall Street Journal editors—has often picked new members at exactly the wrong moment, including the addition of Microsoft and Intel shortly before the dot-com bubble burst. The S&P 500 itself isn’t perfect at representing the market, but it is vastly better than the Dow.