America’s stock-market dominance is an emergency for Europe
Chelsey Dulaney , Joe Wallace , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Aug 2025, 02:27 PM IST
Summary
Some of Europe’s most notable companies are moving to the U.S., deepening Europe’s economic woes.
The London Stock Exchange overhauled the ceremony for welcoming new companies to its ranks last year, adding confetti cannons, slick videos and cinematic music. It has mostly been used for such events as product launches and anniversaries.
