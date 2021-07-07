American companies have a lot in common. They tend to have lots of exposure to the U.S. economy, have similar demand for their shares through buying and selling of broad indexes of the U.S. market and, of course, are subject to the same regulations, laws and governance.

So it is extraordinary to find that America’s banks and industrial stocks now move more closely with foreign share prices than with U.S. growth stocks, which are dominated by the FANGs—Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet—along with Microsoft. There hasn’t been a disconnect like this since at least 1991, when daily data for the Russell 1000 Growth index starts.

It gets even more extreme when the market is divided between growth and cheap “value" stocks trading on a lower valuation than the rest of the market. Data from Dartmouth Prof. Kenneth French shows that the link between moves in the two groups—the correlation of the daily changes over 12 months—is the weakest since at least 1926.

In some ways, it isn’t exactly a surprise to find that weird stuff is going on. After all, we have just lived through the steepest economic decline and rebound in history, and the first-ever enforced shutdown of the economy by the government.

Yet such a breakdown of the normal connections between stocks is a sign that something is wrong, even after the market appears to have fully recovered from the Covid-19 crash of March 2020.

First, a note of hope. It is possible that this is just a sign of global stocks maturing. The U.S. is home to the world’s largest growth companies (China has several more, but they are primarily domestic), and they dance to a different tune. They broadly benefited from lockdown, unlike everything else, and their value is less closely tied to the economy than most companies. The FANGs and similar giant growth stocks have little in common with a French defense company or a Japanese car manufacturer.

Meanwhile, the rest of the world—again, China excepted—looks much more like the U.S. value index than it does the growth gauge. Financials and industrials make up about a third of U.S. value and of the world excluding the U.S. (using MSCI’s measures for consistency across countries). Technology stocks are about one-tenth of each index. The U.S. growth index is entirely different, made up of just 8% financials and industrials, and 43% tech, plus another 18% in communication services, where Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix sit.

That has been true for a while, though. The big change driving the past year’s extreme divergence in daily swings is the increased sensitivity to actions of the government and central bank.

The lockdown trade essentially involved buying growth stocks and selling value stocks, which focused global money into the FANGs and co. Lockdown easing meant that this trade went into reverse, so naturally prices of the two groups of stocks often moved in opposite directions.

Stimulus payments had a similar effect, boosting economically-sensitive stocks that had been hammered by the worst-ever recession while doing little for the growth stocks.

Finally, there is the Federal Reserve. Yes, once again the market’s strangeness comes down in large part to the Fed. The stock market has become super-sensitized to the prospects of Fed action, because of the dominance of Big Tech. Investors have been pricing in profits further and further in the future, leading to the highest valuations for growth stocks—and the overall market—since the dot-com bubble.

Relying on profits materializing further in the future increases the importance of interest rates between now and then. The lower interest rates are expected to be, the more valuable the promise of a dollar in 10 years. That is because the alternative, holding cash, would produce less—and so the higher the valuation of stocks with profit growth potential.

Value stocks offer less profit growth, and so are less sensitive to rates; they also benefit much more from the short-term economic strength that might prompt the Fed to raise rates. Trading the prospect of future rate rises in equities involves switching money between rate-sensitive sectors—tech vs. banks and industrials—or between growth and value. This helps explain why the stocks are moving so differently.

The danger to investors is that high valuations mean growth stocks have become much more sensitive to rates than in the past, so even a small change of approach by the Fed could hit their valuations much harder than usual.

So far this hasn’t been a problem. Rising Treasury yields from September to March merely held back the growth stocks, rather than hurting them. On average Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Alphabet went nowhere as yields rose, and only one— advertising-sensitive Alphabet—beat the S&P 500. Since Treasury yields started to fall again at the end of March these stocks have all taken off, and only one—Netflix, suffering from the end of lockdown viewing—failed to beat the S&P.

What seems wrong is that in a free market stocks should be so dependent on government and central-bank action. Given the unprecedented scale of intervention, perhaps it is only to be expected. My fear is that, unlike many of the effects of Covid-19, this dynamic is here to stay.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

