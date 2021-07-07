America’s stocks have lost their exceptionalism (except big tech)

Meanwhile, the rest of the world—again, China excepted—looks much more like the U.S. value index than it does the growth gauge. Financials and industrials make up about a third of U.S. value and of the world excluding the U.S. (using MSCI’s measures for consistency across countries). Technology stocks are about one-tenth of each index. The U.S. growth index is entirely different, made up of just 8% financials and industrials, and 43% tech, plus another 18% in communication services, where Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix sit.

