AMFI Categorisation: Vedanta Aluminium may get largecap status; Vedanta Power, Physicswallah, others to enter smallcaps

The newly listed four Vedanta demerged companies are likely to qualify for the next semi-annual stock re-categorisations by AMFI, which is expected to be announced in the first week of July. The official list will serve as the reference framework for active domestic fund managers.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel were listed on 15 June 2026, after their demerger from parent Vedanta Ltd.
Based on current market caps, Vedanta Aluminium is likely to qualify as a Large Cap stock under the AMFI categorisation, while Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Iron & Steel will fall under Small Cap category, according to estimates by Nuvama Alternative Research.
The brokerage firm estimates the large-cap cut-off at ₹1.07 lakh crore and the mid-cap cut-off at ₹32,800 crore, based on current average market-cap levels. The cut-off period runs from January 1 to June 30, 2026, with the final categorisation taking effect from August 1, 2026.
However, investors must note that the changes in categorization do not trigger incremental inflows or outflows. However, active mutual fund managers closely monitor the list when taking fresh positions or adjusting holdings across scheme categories.
According to Nuvama Alternative Research the stocks that are expected to enter the Large-cap category are BSE, Vodafone Idea, Hitachi Energy India, Jindal Steel, Indian Bank, Indus Towers, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Vedanta Aluminium.
Lodha Developers, Indian Hotels Company, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Max Healthcare Institute, LG Electronics India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Siemens Energy India, Bosch, and Hero MotoCorp are expected to be downgraded to Midcap category from Largecap category.
Hindustan Copper; NLC India; AIA Engineering; Ajanta Pharma; Aster DM Healthcare; Sona BLW Precision Forgings are the potential entrants in the Midcap category, according to Nuvama.
Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Physicswallah, Global Health and Crisil are likely to shift to Small-cap segment from Mid-cap segment.
Bharat Coking Coal Fractal Analytics, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions, Shadowfax Technologies, Amagi Media Labs, Sedemac Mechatronics, Powerica, Kwality Wall’s India, Omnitech Engineering, and OnEMI Technology Solutions are likely Small cap entrants.
Additionally, Aye Finance, Sai Parenterals, GSP Crop Science, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, Rajputana Stainless, Innovision, Gaudium IVF & Women Health, Om Power Transmission, Shree Ram Twistex, CMR Green Technologies and Hexagon Nutrition are also expected to be included in the Smallcap category.
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