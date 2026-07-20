SIP investors not reacting to short-term fluctuations, says Amfi chief

India’s mutual fund investors are showing remarkable resilience amid global volatility and uncertainty, Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, chief executive of Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi), told Mint in an interview.
Despite geopolitical tensions, foreign portfolio investment outflows, and inflation, inflows into systematic investment plans remain strong at ₹30,000 crore per month. But with stoppage ratios spiking, is the road ahead getting tougher?
Chalasani seemed confident that investor confidence is back as the trend reversed in May, with new SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) registrations once again outpacing closures. Edited excerpts:
What are the pressing pain points for Amfi?
The most pressing challenge at present is navigating an environment of heightened market volatility and persistent global uncertainty. Several macroeconomic and geopolitical factors are contributing to this, including geopolitical tensions, FPI outflows, elevated inflation, relatively high interest rates, uncertainty about AI-driven market trends, and the narrowing interest-rate differential between the US and India.