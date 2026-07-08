Amfi reshuffle signals market leadership shift as BSE enters large-cap club

MUMBAI: Labels matter in the stock market because they influence where institutional money flows. India's latest mutual fund classification shows market leadership is shifting, with capital markets, power equipment makers, public-sector banks, telecom infrastructure companies and metals replacing several pharma, healthcare, auto and consumer-facing companies in the large-cap universe.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi) latest semi-annual categorization of stocks for the second half of calendar year 2026 reflects changes in companies' six-month average full market capitalization and influences the investment universe for large-, mid- and small-cap mutual funds, although active fund managers do not necessarily rebalance portfolios solely because of classification changes.
Among the prominent entrants into the large-cap basket are BSE Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Indian Bank Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, along with Jindal Steel Ltd and Billionbrains Garage Ventures.