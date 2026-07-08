Amfi reshuffle signals market leadership shift as BSE enters large-cap club

MUMBAI: Labels matter in the stock market because they influence where institutional money flows. India's latest mutual fund classification shows market leadership is shifting, with capital markets, power equipment makers, public-sector banks, telecom infrastructure companies and metals replacing several pharma, healthcare, auto and consumer-facing companies in the large-cap universe.
MUMBAI: Labels matter in the stock market because they influence where institutional money flows. India's latest mutual fund classification shows market leadership is shifting, with capital markets, power equipment makers, public-sector banks, telecom infrastructure companies and metals replacing several pharma, healthcare, auto and consumer-facing companies in the large-cap universe.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi) latest semi-annual categorization of stocks for the second half of calendar year 2026 reflects changes in companies' six-month average full market capitalization and influences the investment universe for large-, mid- and small-cap mutual funds, although active fund managers do not necessarily rebalance portfolios solely because of classification changes.
The Association of Mutual Funds in India's (Amfi) latest semi-annual categorization of stocks for the second half of calendar year 2026 reflects changes in companies' six-month average full market capitalization and influences the investment universe for large-, mid- and small-cap mutual funds, although active fund managers do not necessarily rebalance portfolios solely because of classification changes.
Among the prominent entrants into the large-cap basket are BSE Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Hitachi Energy India Ltd, Indian Bank Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium Ltd, along with Jindal Steel Ltd and Billionbrains Garage Ventures.
“This is a visible leadership shift, but not a permanent sector verdict,” said Harshal Dasani, business head at INVasset PMS. “The new large-cap entrants reflect where market capitalization has compounded fastest: exchanges, PSU financials, power equipment, metals, telecom infrastructure and digital platforms.”
The new list, released by Amfi on 3 July, will be effective from 1 August 2026 to 31 January 2027. Companies are ranked by their six-month average full market capitalization for the January-June 2026 review period, with the top 100 classified as large-cap, the next 150 as mid-cap, and the rest as small-cap.
Power shift
The latest review underlines how India's capex and market infrastructure themes have reshaped the country's largest listed companies.
"Amfi categorization changes are a clear reflection of market-cap shifts driven by stock-level strength and weakness. Themes in favour naturally move up the ladder—and capital markets & capital goods remain the darlings of 2026 momentum, a trend we expect to continue," said Abhilash Pagaria, head of alternative and quantitative research at Nuvama.
BSE's elevation to the large-cap universe highlights the sharp rerating of market infrastructure companies, supported by rising trading activity and broader investor participation. The stock gained 46.9% in the first half of 2026. The theme could gain further weight if the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE), which has filed its draft paper, lists at a large valuation.
Dasani said NSE's listing, depending on final valuation and timing, could materially alter the large-cap basket in a future review. “A high-value NSE listing would not just add another large-cap candidate; it could push the market-infrastructure theme deeper into the top-100 universe and create further displacement pressure for borderline large-caps.”
Vodafone Idea's 34.4% rise marks a striking comeback for a company that has long battled debt and competitive pressure, helped by the government's adjusted gross revenue (AGR) relief and fresh fundraising.
Hitachi Energy India and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), which gained 90.7% and 44.1%, respectively, reflect continued investor preference for power equipment and capital goods.
Indian Bank's inclusion underscores the sustained improvement in public-sector banks following stronger balance sheets, better asset quality and earnings.
Indus Towers has also returned to the large-cap basket, while Billionbrains Garage Ventures' inclusion reflects the growing presence of new-age digital platform companies in India's listed market.
The changes come as India's market-cap composition continues to evolve. Large-caps now account for 59.5% of the overall market, marginally higher than 59.3% in the January review. Mid-caps have increased their share to 20.26% from 20%, while small-caps have slipped to 20.22% from 20.6%.
Changing guard
The same rotation has pushed several established companies out of the large-cap universe.
Lodha Developers, Indian Hotels Co., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Max Healthcare Institute, LG Electronics India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Siemens Energy India and Bosch have moved from the large-cap basket to mid-cap.
According to Dasani, the slippage of pharma, autos, healthcare and hotels into mid-cap is more about relative underperformance and a higher cut-off than business impairment. “The key message is rotation. Capital is rewarding earnings upgrades, operating leverage and policy-linked capex more than defensive stability,” he said.
The rotation was visible across the broader market as well. Hindustan Copper, NLC India, AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare and Sona BLW Precision Forgings moved from small-cap to mid-cap.
Meanwhile, Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, PhysicsWallah, Global Health, CRISIL, Jubilant FoodWorks, K.P.R. Mill, Hexaware Technologies and Tata Investment Corporation moved from mid-cap to small-cap.
Dasani added that the flow impact could be meaningful at the margin, but not decisive. Large-cap entry can improve institutional visibility and liquidity, while downgrades may create relative pressure from mandate-sensitive funds. However, active fund managers are unlikely to rebalance blindly on classification alone.
New classification
The latest review also marks an important methodological change, with Amfi classifying real estate investment trusts (Reits) as equity for the first time.
Knowledge Realty Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT and Bagmane Prime Office REIT have been placed in the mid-cap basket, while Mindspace Business Parks REIT has entered the small-cap universe.
The large-cap threshold has inched up to ₹1.06 trillion from ₹1.05 trillion in January 2026, while the mid-cap cut-off has eased to ₹33,600 crore from ₹34,800 crore earlier.
"A key highlight from this review is that Amfi has started categorizing Reits under equity. Earlier, classification was subjective across fund houses," said Nuvama's Pagaria.