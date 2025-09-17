Countdown to market cap rejig: New guards book the upper berth
- Come January, a significant shift is expected when Amfi redraws the list of companies that qualify as largecap, midcap, or smallcap.
- Financials, manufacturing and digital platforms are poised to climb the ranks, while pharma, consumer and infra stocks risk losing ground.
Twice a year, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) redraws the market map based on six-month market capitalization, deciding which companies qualify as largecap, midcap, or smallcap. Come January, that map could look very different, with marquee names set to climb the ladder and several established giants facing demotion.