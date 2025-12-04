AMFI rejig countdown: IPO stars prepare to topple the titans
Summary
Amfi’s January stock recategorization—expected to be announced in the first week of January and effective 1 February 2026—could see a new guard take over the large-cap roster.
MUMBAI : Come January 2026, when the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) redraws the market capitalization map, new guards will steal the spotlight, and established titans might lose their crowns.
