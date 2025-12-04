MUMBAI : Come January 2026, when the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) redraws the market capitalization map, new guards will steal the spotlight, and established titans might lose their crowns.

The immediate surge will come from newly listed entities projected to leap straight into the large-cap league. LG Electronics India, following its significantly oversubscribed initial public offering (IPO) in October, is a strong candidate. Similarly, Tata Capital, also listed in October, is highly anticipated to join the large-cap ranks according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research estimates.

Adding to the thrill is the anticipated ICICI Prudential AMC IPO in December, positioning it as a prime candidate for instant large-cap status and challenging existing heavyweights, the report added.

Amfi’s January stock recategorization—expected to be announced in the first week of January and effective 1 February 2026—could see a new guard take over the large-cap roster," said Abhilash Pagaria, head of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. “This is a strong reflection of India’s evolving market structure—digital, disruptive and high-growth, which is now becoming mainstream," he added.

The bi-annual announcement, based on six months of market capitalization, is the official rulebook for every active fund manager in the country. It classifies companies as large-cap, mid-cap, or small-cap.

Also Read | Retail firepower fuels a record IPO year

The reshuffle

Several established mid-cap companies are projected to “climb the ladder" and graduate into the large-cap universe, reflecting their robust growth and market performance. These include Muthoot Finance, HDFC AMC, Canara Bank, Bosch, Cummins India, Polycab India, and Hero Motocorp.

Conversely, several current large-cap stalwarts are expected to face a demotion, slipping into the mid-cap category, including Lupin, Bajaj Housing Finance, Havells India, Zydus Lifesciences, United Spirits and Jindal Steel & Power.

Changes in categorization do not trigger incremental inflows or outflows. However, active mutual fund managers closely monitor the list when taking fresh positions or adjusting holdings across scheme categories.

Mid-cap action

The mid-cap basket is gearing up for one of its most dynamic overhauls. A series of new listings—both recent and upcoming—is projected to find space in the 101-250 market-cap corridor. Among the candidates are Endurance Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Apar Industries, Groww (Billionbrains Garage Ventures), Lenskart Solutions, HDB Financial Services, Meesho (yet to be listed), Anthem Biosciences and PhysicsWallah.

“This Amfi review could trigger major index movements, especially with a wave of new-age tech companies expected to jump straight into the mid-cap category—think Lenskart, Groww, PhysicsWallah, and more," Pagaria said.

“Also anticipating a series of exciting additions in the small-cap basket, including names like Pine Labs, etc.," he added.

Also Read | Can Meesho turn its massive reach into real profits? Its IPO will tell

Mid- to small-cap

However, the rise of new constituents also means a squeeze on existing names. A diverse mix of mid-caps appears headed toward the small-cap category in the upcoming list. These include Sona BLW, Gujarat Gas, LIC Housing Finance, AIA Engineering, Metro Brands, Ajanta Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Exide Industries, KPIT Technologies and Central Bank of India. Some borderline candidates, such as AWL Agri Business, NLC India and Tata Elxsi, also feature in the list.

Rising threshold

The bar for entry is climbing, too.

The threshold for entry into the elite club is also climbing higher. Based on current average market-cap levels, the large-cap cut-off is estimated at about ₹1.05 trillion, up from ₹916 billion in June 2025. The mid-cap bar too is inching up, likely touching ₹34,800 crore compared to ₹30,700 crore earlier, according to Nuvama estimates.

The cut-off period spans 1 July to 31 December 2025. Companies are ranked by full market cap: the top 100 are designated large-cap, the 101st to 250th mid-cap, and the rest small-cap.