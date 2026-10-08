AMFI Rejig: Lenskart, LG Electronics, Siemens Energy among 6 stocks set for largecap upgrade

Six midcap stocks — Bosch, Siemens Energy India, Lodha Developers, Zydus Lifesciences, Lenskart Solutions and LG Electronics India — could move into the large-cap segment in AMFI’s H1 CY27 semi-annual reclassification, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. The brokerage’s latest prediction is based on current average market-cap levels and follows its earlier assessment released on 19 September 2026.
Based on current average market-cap levels, Nuvama estimates the large-cap cut-off at around ₹1.11 trillion, compared with ₹1.06 trillion in June 2026. The mid-cap cut-off is estimated at around ₹365 billion, up from ₹336 billion in June.
According to Nuvama’s early estimates, the potential large-cap entrants include Bosch, Siemens Energy India, Lodha Developers, Zydus Lifesciences, Lenskart Solutions and LG Electronics India. The National Stock Exchange of India is also listed as a new entry.
The brokerage noted that these are preliminary predictions based on current average market-cap levels, and the final categorisation will depend on market-cap rankings during the prescribed review period.
Nuvama also expects a few existing large-cap stocks to potentially shift into the mid-cap segment. These include Godrej Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, Tata Consumer Products, Indus Towers, Vedanta, HDFC Asset Management Company and Indian Railway Finance Corporation.
Among potential mid-cap entrants, the brokerage has identified RBL Bank, Welspun Corp, Ather Energy, Aegis Logistics, Gland Pharma, Aditya Infotech, Sterlite Technologies, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Cupid, among others. SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health Enterprises are listed as new entries in the category.
On the other side, several existing mid-cap stocks could move into the small-cap segment, according to Nuvama. The list includes Procter & Gamble Hygiene, UCO Bank, Godfrey Phillips India, Blue Star, Escorts Kubota, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tata Investment Corporation, Delhivery, Dalmia Bharat, United Breweries and ITC Hotels.
Other potential midcap-to-smallcap shifts include HUDCO, L&T Technology Services, Container Corporation of India, Cochin Shipyard and PI Industries.
Nuvama said the cut-off period runs from 1 July to 31 December 2026, with the final categorisation expected to take effect from 1 February 2027.
Importantly, the brokerage noted that changes in categorisation do not automatically trigger incremental inflows or outflows. However, active mutual fund managers closely monitor the list while taking fresh positions or adjusting holdings across different scheme categories.
The current list is therefore an early prediction and remains subject to changes until the final AMFI classification is announced.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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