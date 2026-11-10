AMFI Rejig: Reliance's Jio Platforms, NSE, Lenskart, LG among 7 stocks set for large cap upgrade - Vedanta in mid cap?

The next AMFI semi-annual stock categorisation exercise could bring significant changes to India's large-cap and mid-cap universe, with several prominent companies potentially moving up the market-cap ladder. Jio Platforms, National Stock Exchange (NSE), Lenskart Solutions, and LG Electronics are among seven stocks that could enter the large-cap category, while Vedanta may move in the opposite direction, shifting from large-cap to mid-cap.

According to early predictions by Nuvama Alternative Research for the first half of calendar year 2027 (H1 CY27), seven stocks are potential largecap entrants, while seven existing largecap companies could be reclassified as midcaps. The list also identifies potential changes across the midcap and smallcap categories.

Nuvama said its latest assessment follows an earlier prediction note released on 31 October 2026. The brokerage plans to provide further updates until the end of December, when the market-cap cut-off period concludes.

AMFI large-cap stocks: Jio Platforms, NSE among potential entrants According to Nuvama's early estimates, Bosch, Zydus Lifesciences, Lodha Developers, Lenskart Solutions and LG Electronics are among the stocks that could move into the largecap category. Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) are also making their first-time entry into the large-cap category.

The potential upgrade of Jio Platforms and NSE is particularly noteworthy, given their scale and prominence in India's corporate and financial markets. Lenskart and LG Electronics are also among the companies featuring in the list of potential large-cap additions.

The seven potential large-cap entrants identified by Nuvama are:

Bosch 2. Zydus Lifesciences

3. Lodha Developers

4. Lenskart Solutions

5. LG Electronics

6. Jio Platforms (new entry)

7. National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) (new entry)

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Vedanta, Godrej Consumer Products among potential largecap exits While seven stocks could move into the largecap category, an equal number of existing largecaps may be reclassified as midcaps.

Nuvama's early predictions identify Godrej Consumer Products, Ambuja Cements, Indus Towers, Vedanta, Tata Consumer Products, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) as potential largecap-to-midcap movers.

Vedanta's potential reclassification is among the key changes to watch in the upcoming AMFI rejig. The other companies on the list also feature prominently in India's consumer, infrastructure, telecom, financial services and metals sectors.

The potential large-cap-to-mid-cap transitions are:

Godrej Consumer Products Ambuja Cements Indus Towers Vedanta Tata Consumer Products Indian Railway Finance Corporation HDFC AMC

Ather Energy, PhysicsWallah among potential midcap entrants The midcap category could also see a significant reshuffle, with several companies potentially entering the segment from the smallcap universe.

Nuvama has identified Ather Energy, RBL Bank, Welspun Corp, Gland Pharma, Aditya Infotech, Aegis Logistics, Cupid, K.P.R. Mill and PhysicsWallah among the potential midcap entrants.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Sterlite Technologies, Global Health, Anand Rathi Wealth and Indo-MIM are also on the list. SBI Funds Management, Manipal Health Enterprises and Indo-MIM are identified as new potential entrants to the midcap category.

The potential midcap entrants identified by Nuvama include:

Ather Energy RBL Bank Welspun Corp Gland Pharma Aditya Infotech Aegis Logistics Cupid K.P.R. Mill PhysicsWallah Emcure Pharmaceuticals Sterlite Technologies Global Health Anand Rathi Wealth SBI Funds Management (new entry) Manipal Health Enterprises (new entry) Indo-MIM (new entry) Blue Star, Delhivery among potential midcap-to-smallcap movers The proposed AMFI reclassification could also result in several existing midcap stocks moving into the smallcap category.

Nuvama's early list includes Procter & Gamble Hygiene, Godfrey Phillips India, UCO Bank, Escorts Kubota, Dalmia Bharat, Tata Investment Corporation, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Blue Star, Delhivery, United Breweries, PI Industries, ITC Hotels, Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) and Cochin Shipyard.

Other potential midcap-to-smallcap movers include 3M India, Container Corporation of India, AIA Engineering and NLC India.

New smallcap entrants: Zetwerk, Shiprocket and Hero Motors in focus The small-cap universe could also expand as a fresh set of companies enters the category.

Nuvama's early predictions include Dhoot Transmission, Zetwerk Manufacturing, Milky Mist Dairy Food, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, ESDS Software Solution, Molbio Diagnostics, Juniper Green Energy, Horizon Industrial Parks, Karamtara Engineering, EAAA India Alternative, Moneyview, Augmont Enterprises and Shiprocket.

The list also features Manipal Payment & Identity, Symbiotec Pharmalab, Hero Motors, Kanohar Electricals, Waterways Leisure Tourism, Leap India, Kusumgar, Lohia Corp and Elevate Campuses.

AMFI market-cap cut-off: What are the expected levels? Nuvama estimates the large-cap cut-off for the H1 CY27 categorisation exercise at around ₹1.12 lakh crore, compared with ₹1.06 lakh crore in June 2026.

The midcap cut-off is projected at approximately ₹36,700 crore, up from ₹33,600 crore in the previous categorisation exercise.

The market-cap ranking exercise will consider the average market capitalisation of companies between 1 July and 31 December 2026. The revised categorisation is expected to be announced in the first week of January 2027 and will take effect from 1 February 2027.

Will AMFI reclassification trigger stock inflows? An important point for investors is that changes in AMFI's stock categorisation do not automatically trigger incremental inflows or outflows into the stocks.

However, the classifications are closely tracked by active mutual fund managers while making fresh investments or adjusting existing holdings across largecap, midcap and smallcap schemes.

Consequently, stocks moving between categories could attract greater attention from institutional investors as fund managers assess their portfolios against the revised classifications.

For now, Nuvama's list represents an early prediction rather than the final AMFI categorisation. The average market-cap rankings could change before the 31 December cut-off, making the coming weeks important for companies on the potential upgrade and downgrade lists.