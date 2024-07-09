AMFI rejig: Threshold for largecap raised to ₹84,300 crore; Here’s a list of all stocks with change in m-cap category

  • The threshold for largecap stocks has now increased to 84,300 crore from 67,000 crore in December 2023. The largecap, which are the top 100 stocks, now represent 63.6%, down from December’s 64.4%.

Ankit Gohel
First Published9 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
AMFI rejig: Threshold for largecap raised to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,300 crore; Here’s a list of all stocks with change in m-cap category
AMFI rejig: Threshold for largecap raised to ₹84,300 crore; Here’s a list of all stocks with change in m-cap category

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) last week released the new stock categorization list, highlighting the changes in largecap, midcap and smallcap. According to the semi-annual categorization of AMFI for H2CY2024, the threshold for largecap stocks has now increased to 84,300 crore from 67,000 crore in December 2023.

The cut off for midcap also rose to 27,600 crore, compared to 22,000 crore previously.

A total of seven stocks were upgraded to largecap category from midcap, while similar number of stocks have been downgraded as smallcaps.

Also Read | Nifty logs highest monthly gain post-Lok Sabha polls. Explained with 5 reasons

Breaking down the total market capitalisation, the largecap, which are the top 100 stocks, now represent 63.6%, down from December’s 64.4%. The midcaps (101-250) account for 18.2%, an uptick from 17.8% in the December review. Smallcaps (251 and beyond) make up 18.2%, an increase from December’s 17.8%, in line with Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research predictions.

The latest list will be effective from August 2024 to January 2025.

Stocks that have turned largecaps from midcaps are HeroMoto Corp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Samvardhana Motherson International and Bosch are the new entrants in the large cap category.

On the contrary, stocks which moved from largecap to midcap include Berger Paints, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Marico, SRF, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Polycab India.

Also Read | Why are Sebi-registered investment advisors better than finfluencers?

A total of 19 stocks have been upgraded to midcap from smallcaps. These include HUDCO, Bharat Dynamics, IRB Infrastructure Developers, MRPL, Global Health, BSE, Hitachi Energy, NLC India, Tata Investment Corporation, Cochin Shipyard, and others.

Bharti Hexacom and Go Digit General Insurance are the new additions in the category. Below is the lit of all the stocks that have turned midcaps from smallcaps:

Source: AMFI, Nuvama Equities

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), IIFL Finance, Piramal Enterprises, Devyani International, Relaxo Footwear, CreditAccess Grameen, Kansai Nerolac and The Ramco Cements, are among 19 stocks that shifted to the smallcap category from midcap category. Here’s full list:

Source: AMFI, Nuvama Equities

Meanwhile, a total of 32 stocks have made an entry in the smallcap segment. Some of these stocks are Aadhar Housing Finance, Juniper Hotels, Jana Small Finance Bank, Le Travenues Technology, Awfis Space Solutions, DEE Development Engineers, Popular Vehicles and Services, Capital Small Finance Bank and others.

Check the full list here:

Source: AMFI, Nuvama Equities

It is to be noted that the change in categorization does not lead to incremental inflows or outflow. The active mutual fund managers watch the list while taking fresh positions or modifying their existing positions in stocks in different categories of schemes.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 01:29 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAMFI rejig: Threshold for largecap raised to ₹84,300 crore; Here’s a list of all stocks with change in m-cap category

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power

726.30
02:39 PM | 9 JUL 2024
28.35 (4.06%)

Indian Oil Corporation

170.80
02:39 PM | 9 JUL 2024
0.65 (0.38%)

Bharat Electronics

332.15
02:39 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-2 (-0.6%)

GAIL India

228.25
02:39 PM | 9 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.98%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gland Pharma

2,033.75
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
148.9 (7.9%)

KRBL

331.05
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
22.25 (7.21%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,517.00
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
96.65 (6.8%)

Welspun Living

162.70
02:32 PM | 9 JUL 2024
10.35 (6.79%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue