AMFI stock reshuffle: Jio Financial gets large-cap tag, Tata Tech moves to mid-cap; check stock movements in mutual fund
The large-cap threshold has been elevated to ₹67,000 crore, a significant increase from its previous level of ₹49,700 crore as of June 2023.
After a reorganization orchestrated by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Jio Financial has ascended to the large-cap segment, while three newcomers—Tata Tech, JSW Infra, and IREDA—have made their debut in the mid-cap category.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started