Amfi writes to MFs about Sebi concern over froth in small, mid caps space
Industry body wants mutual fund trustees to act after Sebi raises concerns about froth building up in the mid and small cap space
Mumbai: Industry body Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) has asked mutual funds to put in place safeguards to protect the interests of all investors in mid- and small-cap funds. Amfi sent this letter after markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) raised concerns of "froth building up in small and midcap segments" amid continuing flows in mid- and small-cap funds.
