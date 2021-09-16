Ami Organics extends post-listing rally. Should you buy or hold?

On what is driving Ami Organics share price rally post-listing; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Ami Organics has a diversified portfolio where it is in API, CPC, granules and specialty chemical manufacturing business. All these business are in profitable zone these days, especially API and CPC. In the last one year, API and CPC prices have almost doubled that is strengthening the financials of the company. CPC is in high demand in global merchandise and Ami Organics is one of the 8-10 limited CPC suppliers. So, its CPC business is expected to remain a profitable business. In the last one year, API prices have almost doubled and it is expected to further go northward. So, API business is also expected to remain profitable for the company. So, market is expecting strong quarterly numbers next month and hence Ami Organics share price has been climbing new peaks post-listing."