Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ami Organics IPO allotment: How to check application status online

Ami Organics IPO allotment: How to check application status online

Ami Organics IPO allotment: If a bidder wants to check its application status online, he or she can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. Photo: Courtesy Ami Organics website
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Ami Organics IPO allotment: To check one's share allotment status online, a bidder has two options — either login at BSE website or login at official registrar's website

Ami Organics IPO allotment: The tentative date for allotment of Ami Organics shares is 8th September 2021 and those who bid for the public issue are anxiously waiting for the finalisation of share allotment process after the recent buzz in chemical stocks. The public issue got subscribed 64.54 times during the 3 days bidding from 1st September to 3rd September 2021 and the stock will be listed at both NSE and BSE. Expected date for Ami Organics IPO listing is 14th September 2021. However, for information to the bidders, they can check their application status online by logging in at the official BSE website or at the website of official registrar of the IPO. Official registrar of Ami Organics IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd and their official website link is linkintime.co.in. But, one will be able to check its IPO application status only after the company announces about the finalisation of share allotment.

Ami Organics IPO allotment status check

To check one's share allotment status online, a bidder has two options — either login at BSE website or login at official registrar's website. However, a bidder can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link of Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Ami Organics IPO allotment status at BSE

As mentioned above, if a bidder wants to check its application status online, he or she can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Ami Organics IPO;

3] Enter IPO application number;

4] Enter PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Ami Organics IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Ami Organics IPO allotment status at Link Intime

As mentioned above, a bidder needs to login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Ami Organics IPO;

3] Enter PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Ami Organics IPO allotment status will soon become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

