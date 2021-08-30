Ami Organics IPO: ₹569.64 crore public issue of the specialty chemical manufacturer company is going to hit Dalal Street on 1st September 2021. The public issue will open for bidding on 1st September and will remain open for subscriptiontill 3rd September 2021. Promoters of the company have fixed Ami Organics IPO price band at ₹603 to ₹610. Shares of the specialty chemical stock is available today at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market.

Here we list out important details in regard to Ami Organics IPO:

- Ami Organics IPO GMP: Shares of Ami Organics are available at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market today that means grey market is expecting ₹50 listing gain from this public issue today against its issue price of ₹603 to ₹610. However, Ami Organics IPO GMP today is lower from its yesterday price of ₹68 but market observers are of the opinion that it will shoot up on Monday and Tuesday as last two days were non-trading days.

- Expert verdict: On whether one should subscribe Ami Organics IPO or not; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Ami Organics is a R&D driven pharma intermediates & specialty chemicals manufacturers with Pharma intermediates account nearly 88 per cent of revenue while specialty chemical account 5 per cent. Company has 400 plus products in its portfolio across 17 key therapeutic areas. It has diversified portfolio and is not dependent on single product or any single customers. Its customers include both domestic and international companies with export accounts more than 50 per cent of revenue. With revenue base of ₹300 crore it is small compared to other large listed pharma API players. Further, the company is valued P/E multiple of 41x post issue equity shares against industry average of 45x, which is fairly valued. Thus, leaves little room for any meaningful upside from IPO price. However, pharma API sector has good traction and one can look this company at better entry point post listing."

- Ami Organics IPO price: Promoters of the company have fixed price band of the public issue at ₹603 to ₹610.

- Ami Organics IPO size: Promoters of the company plans to raise ₹569.64 crore from this public issue. This ₹569.64 crore public issue comprises fresh issue aggregating to ₹200 crore and Offer for Sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹369.64 crore.

- Ami Organics IPO allotment date: Finalisation of the share allotment of this specialty chemical company is expected on 8th September 2021.

- Ami Organics IPO order size: A bidder will have to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue will comprise 24 shares of the company. A bidder can apply for minimum one lot while a bidder is allowed to bid for maximum 13 lots.

- Investment limit: As single bidder is allowed to bid for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots, one can invest minimum ₹14,640 ( ₹610 x 24) and maximum ₹1,90,320 ( ₹610 x 24 x 13).

- Ami Organics IPO listing date: Shares of the company will be listed at both NSE and BSE. The tentative date for listing of shares at Indian bourses is 14th September 2021.

