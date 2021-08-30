Ami Organics IPO: GMP, price, other details that you should know

- Expert verdict: On whether one should subscribe Ami Organics IPO or not; Arijit Malakar, Head of Research at Ashika Stock Broking said, "Ami Organics is a R&D driven pharma intermediates & specialty chemicals manufacturers with Pharma intermediates account nearly 88 per cent of revenue while specialty chemical account 5 per cent. Company has 400 plus products in its portfolio across 17 key therapeutic areas. It has diversified portfolio and is not dependent on single product or any single customers. Its customers include both domestic and international companies with export accounts more than 50 per cent of revenue. With revenue base of ₹300 crore it is small compared to other large listed pharma API players. Further, the company is valued P/E multiple of 41x post issue equity shares against industry average of 45x, which is fairly valued. Thus, leaves little room for any meaningful upside from IPO price. However, pharma API sector has good traction and one can look this company at better entry point post listing."

