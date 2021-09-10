Ami Organics IPO listing date, what latest grey market premium (GMP) signals

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ami Organics IPO GMP: After finalisation of share allotment process, bidders of the public issue worth ₹569.64 crore are anxiously waiting for Ami Organics IPO listing date, which is likely on 14th September 2021. However, subscribers of the public offer are keeping an eye on the grey market as well. According to market observers, a section of IPO bidders believe that grey market premium (GMP) gives an indication about the listing premium of the public issue. They said that Ami Organics IPO GMP today is ₹155 — ₹5 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹150. Observers went on to add that the public issue's GMP has been oscillating in the range of ₹150 to ₹175 that means grey market is expecting around 25 per cent listing premium from the public issue.

Market observers said that Ami Organics grey market premium today is ₹155, which is ₹5 up from its Saturday grey market premium of ₹150. They said that after strong subscription of 64.54 times, Ami Organics IPO GMP has been oscillating in the range of ₹150 to ₹175. Ami Organics IPO GMP has shot up from ₹50 to ₹125 just ahead of the share allotment date and went on to go further northward. On Wednesday morning, Ami Organics IPO GMP was ₹173, which was highest since Ami Organics shares became available for trade in the grey market. However, for the last four days, shares of Ami Organics have been trading at a listing premium of more than ₹150 in the grey market.

On what this GMP means for Ami Organics IPO, market observers said that grey market is expecting around 25 per cent listing premium from this IPO, provided primary market sentiment remains stable after the extended weekend. They said that grey market premium simply means how much listing premium is expected from the public issue. They said that today's ₹155 GMP means grey market is expecting Ami Organics IPO listing at ₹765 ( ₹610 + ₹155) — around 25 per cent higher from its price band of ₹603 to ₹610.

