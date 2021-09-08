Ami Organics IPO share allotment today: How to check application status

Ami Organics IPO allotment date: Share allotment of Ami Organics may get finalised today. ₹569.64 crore public issue got subscribed 64.54 times during the 3 days bidding from 1st September to 3rd September 2021. Ahead of share allotment, grey market is also signaling about the promising listing gains from this public issue as Ami Organics IPO GMP today is ₹168 — indicating listing premium to the tune of 27.5 per cent. So, those who bid for Ami Organics IPO must be eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment process.

Ami Organics IPO allotment: Links to check status online

However, after the announcement of share allotment, bidders need not to move from pillar to post. They can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. The official registrar of Ami Organics IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd. For convenience, Ami Organics IPO bidders can login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct link of Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html to check their application status online.

Ami Organics IPO allotment: Direct BSE link to check status

As mentioned earlier, a bidder can go to the BSE website and check one's application status online by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Ami Organics IPO;

3] Enter your Ami Organics IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN card details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Ami Organics IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

Ami Organics IPO allotment status check at Link Intime

To check one's application status, a bidder can login at the direct Link Intime's web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Ami Organics IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Ami Organics IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

