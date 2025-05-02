Ami Organics Q4 results: Net profit jumps 149% YoY to ₹63 crore; declares dividend of ₹1.5/share; stock spikes 10%

Ami Organics on Friday reported strong Q4 results, with a multifold jump in its net profit, leading to a sharp 10% surge in the company's stock price. Ami Organics share price spiked as much as 9.95% to ₹1,243.00 apiece on the BSE, after the announcement of Q4 results today and declaration of dividend.

Ami Organics reported a consolidated net profit of ₹62.48 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a sharp growth of 149% from ₹25.15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 increased 37% to ₹308.48 crore from ₹224.95 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, earnings before interest, interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) during the March 2025 quarter jumped 97% to ₹85 crore from ₹43.2 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 27.6% from 19.2%, YoY.

Ami Organics Dividend Ami Organics board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per share for FY25 to its shareholders.

“... the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Friday, May 02, 2025.. Considered and approved the.. Recommendation of Final Dividend of ₹1.5/- (Rupees One and fifty paise only, at the rate of 30%) per Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up (subject to deduction of tax, if any) on 8,18,68,922 numbers of Equity Shares of the Company, for the FY 2024-25 which shall be subject to the confirmation by Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of Company,” Ami Organics said.

At 1:40 PM, Ami Organics share was trading 4.38% higher at ₹1,180.00 apiece on the BSE.