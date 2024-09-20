Ami Organics rises 28% in one month; JM Financials initiates ‘buy’, eyes 19% returns at ₹1,965 TP

  • Ami Organics' strength in R&D and manufacturing large-scale pharma intermediates will help it increase the contract revenue share in its pharma intermediates business and provide long-term sales visibility.

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Sep 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Ami Organics has given 28 per cent returns to investors in the last one month, outperforming Nifty 50 (Image Credit: https://www.amiorganics.com/)
Domestic brokerage JM Financials is bullish on Ami Organics and has initiated coverage on the small-cap pharma stock with a ‘buy’ rating based on strong volume growth prospects and robust profit over the next two to three years. The brokerage has set the target price at 1,975 against a current market price (CMP) of 1,625.55.

The brokerage estimates Ami’s revenue to register a CAGR of 31 per cent over FY24-27E and reach ~16 billion by FY27E. "We believe Ami is on the cusp of getting a higher share of CDMO sales after successfully executing the Nubeqa contract. Moreover, the manufacturing of electrolytes would take care of growth beyond FY27E. We initiate coverage on Ami Organics with a BUY rating and a Mar’26 TP of 1,965/share (based on 30x Mar’27E EPS),'' said JM Financials.

The brokerage highlighted that Ami’s strength in R&D and manufacturing large-scale pharma intermediates would help it increase the contract revenue share in its pharma intermediates and provide long-term sales visibility. This will be supported by a base business of existing pharma intermediates for APIs in fast-growing chronic therapies, where Ami has a market share of 50-90 per cent.

 

