Domestic brokerage JM Financials is bullish on Ami Organics and has initiated coverage on the small-cap pharma stock with a ‘buy’ rating based on strong volume growth prospects and robust profit over the next two to three years. The brokerage has set the target price at ₹1,975 against a current market price (CMP) of ₹1,625.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage estimates Ami’s revenue to register a CAGR of 31 per cent over FY24-27E and reach ₹~16 billion by FY27E. "We believe Ami is on the cusp of getting a higher share of CDMO sales after successfully executing the Nubeqa contract. Moreover, the manufacturing of electrolytes would take care of growth beyond FY27E. We initiate coverage on Ami Organics with a BUY rating and a Mar’26 TP of ₹1,965/share (based on 30x Mar’27E EPS),'' said JM Financials.