Indian chemical company shares jump after Norwegian govt fund buys stake

In its report dated November 16, Anand Rathi highlighted that during Q2, the company completed the development of Methyl salicylate and successfully erected a Flow reactor at Jhagadia plant which is expected to start production from Q3FY23. The company has also undertaken an increase in volume capacity by 3x. In its electrolyte additive, the company is expecting commercial trial orders in November 2022 and commercial orders to start from the first half of the calendar year 2023. The products are in various stages of qualification with customers in China, Korea, India, and Europe