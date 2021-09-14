Ami Organics shares list at strong premium, Vijaya Diagnostic sees tepid debut

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as well as the National Capital Region and Kolkata. The ₹1,895 crore initial share sale was entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares. The price range for the offer was at ₹522-531 per share and the healthcare chain had raised a little over ₹566 crore from anchor investors ahead of its subscription opening.