Ami Organics shares may have strong listing, say experts

Ami Organics IPO listing date is today i.e. 14th September 2021. According to market experts, due to moderate valuations, positive mood of the Indian primary market and buzz in chemical stocks in recent trade sessions, shares of Ami Organics may have strong listing at Indian bourses. Expecting 25 per cent to 35 per cent premium for the bidders they said that Ami Organics shares may list in the range of ₹760 to ₹825.

Expecting strong listing for this ₹569.64 crore public issue; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After strong response from the bidders to the public issue and higher demand for chemical stocks in the primary market, I am expecting that Ami Organics shares may list around ₹800 per equity share. As the stock markets edged lower on Monday on inflation worries, as well as tax and regulatory pressures on the world's biggest companies, mood of the Indian stock market may remain as bullish as it was in the last few trade sessions. However, I still believe that one can get at least 25 per cent premium from Ami Organics IPO listing."

On his views about Ami Organics IPO listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArean.com said, "Major manufacturer of pharma intermediaries of API has a niche and premium portfolio. As valuations of Ami Organics IPO are moderate compared to the listed peers, this public issue makes a room for strong listing gains. I expect that Ami Organics may list around ₹740 to ₹760, emanating 20 to 25 per cent listing gains on debut."

Predicting up to 35 per cent listing gain from Ami Organics IPO; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The IPO is priced at a PE multiple of 35, which is at discount to its peers means IPO is priced attractively for the investors as financials are also strong where we might see 30 per cent to 35 per cent listing gain."

Expecting ₹100 to ₹200 listing gain from Ami Organics IPO; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director at Findoc Financial Services Group said, "Given the positive market sentiment, Ami organics share listing is expected to be in the range of ₹100 to ₹200 above issue price ( ₹603 to ₹610)."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.