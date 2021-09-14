Ami Organics shares may have strong listing, say experts

Expecting strong listing for this ₹569.64 crore public issue; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After strong response from the bidders to the public issue and higher demand for chemical stocks in the primary market, I am expecting that Ami Organics shares may list around ₹800 per equity share. As the stock markets edged lower on Monday on inflation worries, as well as tax and regulatory pressures on the world's biggest companies, mood of the Indian stock market may remain as bullish as it was in the last few trade sessions. However, I still believe that one can get at least 25 per cent premium from Ami Organics IPO listing."

