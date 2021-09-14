Ami Organics shares: Should you hold or buy more after strong listing?

Speaking on Ami Organics share price outlook; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Ami Organics has strong business outlook as it belongs to chemical space and it manufactures API, whose demand has almost doubled in the last one year. This demand is further expected to go northward and hence, Ami Organics is expected to get benefit of this rise in demand as there are limited suppliers of API." He advised Ami organics shareholders to book 50 per cent profit above ₹900 and hold the rest maintaining trailing stop loss at ₹811 apiece.

