Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: After the closure of subscription, bidders are eagerly waiting for the finalisation of share allotment of Ami Organics and Vijaya Diagnostic Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Amid buzz in chemical space, Ami Organics IPO got subscribed 64.54 times while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO got subscribed 4.54 times.

On the basis of subscription levels, market observers said that grey market is also signaling that in regard to listing gains, Ami Organics has an edge over Vijaya Diagnostic. The tentative date of share allotment (8th September 2021) and listing date (14th September 2021) of the two public issues.

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Latest grey market premium

According to market observers, Ami Organics IPO GMP today is ₹171 — ₹5 up from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹166. However, grey market continues to signal 'turned down' sentiments in regard to Vijaya Diagnostic IPO as GMP today is ₹1 only. Market observers went on to add that subscription figure of Ami Organics looks good after the recent turmoil in the primary markets.

On what does this GMP mean, observers said that expected listing of Ami Organics IPO by the grey market is around ₹781 ( ₹610 + ₹171) — around 28 per cent higher from its price band of ₹603 to ₹610 per equity share. Similarly, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is ₹1 that means grey market is expecting that the public issue will be listed at ₹532 ( ₹531 + ₹1) — signaling par listing of for the company shares.

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: How to check allotment status online

To check allotment status online, a bidder has two official options — either at the BSE website or at the official registrar's website. BSE link for all public issues remain same but official registrar changes from company to company. In the case of Ami Organics IPO, official registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd while official registrar of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO is KFintech Private Limited.

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: How to check allotment status at BSE

Those bidders, who want to check their application status online at the BSE website, they are advised to login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Ami Organics IPO or Vijaya Diagnostic IPO;

3] Enter your IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

However, if a bidder wants to check one's application status at the official registrar's website, then Ami Organics IPO bidder will have to check at Link Intime's website while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO bidder will have to login at KFintech website.

Ami Organics IPO: How to check allotment status at Link Intime

As official registrar of Ami Organics IPO is Link Intime Private Ltd, a bidder will have to login at the official website of Link Intime — www.linkintime.co.in and check their application status there. However, for their convenience, they can login at the direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Ami Organics IPO;

3] Enter your PAN card details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Ami Organics IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO: How to check allotment status at KFintech

Applicants of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO can check their application status online by logging in at the direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/ and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct KFintech link — kprism.kfintech.com/ipostatus/;

2] Select Vijaya Diagnostic IPO;

3] Select either of Application Number or DPID/Client ID or PAN (Let's take application number);

4] Enter your IPO application number;

5] Fill Captcha; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Vijaya Diagnostic IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or on your Smartphone screen.

