Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Latest GMP, how to check share status

On what does this GMP mean, observers said that expected listing of Ami Organics IPO by the grey market is around ₹781 ( ₹610 + ₹171) — around 28 per cent higher from its price band of ₹603 to ₹610 per equity share. Similarly, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is ₹1 that means grey market is expecting that the public issue will be listed at ₹532 ( ₹531 + ₹1) — signaling par listing of for the company shares.