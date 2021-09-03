Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: What GMP signals about the public issues

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: What GMP signals about the public issues

Premium
Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Vijaya Diagnostics, although, looking fundamentally strong may witness dull response due to valuations being on higher side.
3 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint, Edited By Asit Manohar

  • Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Between the two public issues, Ami Organics looks clear winner, say market expert

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Bidding for both public issues opened on 1st September 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 3rd September 2021 i.e. today. After two days of bidding, Ami Organics IPO has been subscribed 3.90 times while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has received bidding to the tune of 0.47 times of its offer. Like bidders, grey market is also signaling about the two public offers. According to market observers, shares of Ami Organics are available at a premium of 100 in grey market today while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today has slipped in single digit at 9. According to market observers, grey market is giving an indication that higher valuations and 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) may go against Vijaya Diagnostics.

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Bidding for both public issues opened on 1st September 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 3rd September 2021 i.e. today. After two days of bidding, Ami Organics IPO has been subscribed 3.90 times while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has received bidding to the tune of 0.47 times of its offer. Like bidders, grey market is also signaling about the two public offers. According to market observers, shares of Ami Organics are available at a premium of 100 in grey market today while Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today has slipped in single digit at 9. According to market observers, grey market is giving an indication that higher valuations and 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) may go against Vijaya Diagnostics.

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Grey market premium

Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: Grey market premium

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Ami Organics IPO GMP today is 100, which is 50 down from its yesterday's grey market premium of 150. According to market observers, Ami Organics IPO has logged 150 per cent rise in its grey market premium from 50 to 125 just ahead of its subscription opening. They said that chemical stocks were buzzing at that time and grey market counted that buzz. Now, the space has stabilized and hence Ami Organics IPO GMP is coming to its normal.

However, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today slipped below 10. Its grey market premium today is 9 — hitting single digit for the first time ever since it became available for trade in the grey market. Market observers are of the opinion that grey market is trying to indicate that 100 per cent OFS and higher valuation may go against the public issue. They said that much was depending upon the performance of this public issue during subscription but it has failed to get fully subscribed after two days of bidding.

What this GMP mean

As grey market premium means expected listing gain from the IPO. Market observers said that grey market is expecting Ami Organics IPO listing at around 710 ( 610 + 100) — around 16 per cent up from its issue price of 603 to 610.

However, in the case of Vijaya Diagnostic IPO, grey market premium today is 9 that means grey market is expecting Vijaya Diagnostic IPO listing at around 540 ( 531 + 9) — at par with the issue price of the public issue price band of 522 to 531.

Speaking on Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Between the two public issues, Ami Organics looks clear winner. Vijaya Diagnostics, although, looking fundamentally strong may witness dull response due to valuations being on higher side." He went on to add that 100 per cent OFS and valuation on higher side is working as 'turned down' sentiments for Vijaya Diagnostics IPO.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Premium

Premium gin brands headed to Indian shores as consumers ...

Premium

The supply chain snafu clouding global economic revival

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!