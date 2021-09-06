Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: After closure of these two public issues, all eyes are now set on the share allotment date i.e. 8th September 2021. After 3 days of bidding from 1st September 2021 to 3rd September 2021, Ami Organics IPO got subscribed 64.54 times while Vijaya Diagnostics IPO got subscribed 4.54 times. While we are two days away from expected finalisation of shares of these two companies, grey market is also signaling about the expected listing gain from these public issues. After strong response from the bidders, Ami Organics IPO GMP is once again gaining momentum while grey market's response to Vijaya Diagnostic continues to remain dull.

According to market observers, Ami Organics IPO GMP today is ₹166 — ₹41 up from yesterday's grey market premium of ₹125. However, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is ₹1 to ₹2 — further down from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹5. According to market observers, higher valuations and 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) may go against Vijaya Diagnostic IPO. They said that Ami Organics IPO GMP had shot up from ₹50 to ₹125 just one day ahead of the public issue opening and went on to scale up to ₹160 levels. However, after the closure of Ami Organics IPO subscription, its GMP came down towards ₹125 to ₹110. So, Ami Organics share price gaining momentum in the grey market before the share allotment date and regaining ₹150 plus levels must have boosted the morale of those who bid for the public issue, said market observers.

On the other hand, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO has been receiving dull response from the grey market ever since it became available for trade in the grey market. Vijaya Diagnostic share price has been nosediving in the grey market and it has come down from a premium of ₹40 to ₹1 to ₹2.

What this GMP mean

Market observers went on to add that grey market premium of a public issue is an indication about the expected gain from the initial offer. Since, Ami Organics IPO GMP today is ₹163, it simply means grey market is expecting Ami Organics share listing at around ₹773 ( ₹610 + ₹163) — near 26 per cent higher from its price band of ₹603 to ₹610 per equity share.

Similarly, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is ₹1 to ₹2 that means grey market is expecting Vijaya Disgnostic share listing at ₹532 to ₹533 — indicating par listing for the public issue.

Speaking on Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Valuations will play a big role. 100 per cent OFS and valuation on higher side seems working as turned down sentiments for Vijaya Diagnostics. Between the two issues, Ami Organics looks clear winner due to moderate valuation and buzzing chemical space."

