Ami Organics vs Vijaya Diagnostic IPOs: What GMP signals before share allotment

According to market observers, Ami Organics IPO GMP today is ₹166 — ₹41 up from yesterday's grey market premium of ₹125. However, Vijaya Diagnostic IPO GMP today is ₹1 to ₹2 — further down from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹5. According to market observers, higher valuations and 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) may go against Vijaya Diagnostic IPO. They said that Ami Organics IPO GMP had shot up from ₹50 to ₹125 just one day ahead of the public issue opening and went on to scale up to ₹160 levels. However, after the closure of Ami Organics IPO subscription, its GMP came down towards ₹125 to ₹110. So, Ami Organics share price gaining momentum in the grey market before the share allotment date and regaining ₹150 plus levels must have boosted the morale of those who bid for the public issue, said market observers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}