Amid EV threat, here are top auto stock picks by HDFC Securities

“The terminal growth assumptions for 2W OEMs are at risk as the threat from EVs is more near term (over the next 3-5 years). Thus, the second stage DCF assumptions will potentially be impacted for the incumbents. Based on our sensitivity analysis of Hero , if we assume lower growth rates, the impact on the stock values will be between 15-25%," the brokerage said in a note.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}