Jewellery stocks like Titan, PC Jeweller, Kalyan Jewellers, Sky Gold and Diamonds traded mixed in Monday's trading session after gold and silver prices saw a significant rebound on 23 November.

Kalyan Jewellers emerged as the top gainer among jewellery stocks, climbing over 4% to ₹670.90 apiece. Shares of Titan and PC Jeweller also edged higher, bucking the broader weakness in the stock market.

On the other hand, shares of Sky Gold and Diamonds and Senco Gold traded in negative territory. Sky Gold and Diamonds declined over 6.45%, while Senco Gold slipped 1.14% on Monday.

“Jewellery stocks are witnessing a mixed trend in today’s trading session, with selective buying emerging in major organised retailers while some jewellery companies continue to face selling pressure,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

Garg further added that the positive movement in select stocks comes alongside a recovery in domestic bullion prices, with MCX gold futures rebounding around 2.2% and silver also moving higher after last week’s sharp correction. However, the recovery in precious metals has not translated into broad-based buying across jewellery counters, suggesting that investors are adopting a selective approach rather than taking fresh positions across the entire sector.

What's driving jewellery stocks today? Gold prices staged a strong recovery after recording their steepest weekly decline in eight months, as a sell-off in technology stocks drove investors towards safe-haven assets. The bullion rebound was further supported by easing US Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar, which improved the appeal of gold.

According to a Bloomberg report, spot gold prices surged as much as 2.6% to nearly $3,630 per ounce on Monday, recovering from a sharp 9% fall last week that dragged prices to a 14-month low.

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On the domestic front, gold and silver futures opened with significant gains on Monday (November 23). Gold futures contracts for December 4 delivery rose 2.2% to ₹1,26,932 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while silver futures gained 2.11% to ₹1,50,936 per kg.

Meanwhile, market participants are pricing in a 93.4% probability of a 25-basis-point interest rate hike in December. Investors are now awaiting the upcoming US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, for further clues about the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

“Gold's rebound follows its steepest weekly decline in eight months, as a technology-led sell-off in global equity markets prompted a shift towards traditional safe-haven assets. The decline in US Treasury yields and the dollar provided additional support, while comments from Treasury Secretary Bessent warning that excessive monetary tightening could hurt economic growth prompted traders to scale back expectations of near-term Federal Reserve rate hikes. Meanwhile, central banks purchased 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter, reinforcing the underlying physical demand and providing a cushion against deeper corrections,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

What should investors do? According to Garg, the recovery in precious metals has not translated into broad-based buying across jewellery counters, suggesting that investors are adopting a selective approach rather than taking fresh positions across the entire sector.

He added that Kalyan Jewellers is showing relative strength, while continued weakness in TBZ and Senco Gold highlights differences in stock-specific sentiment.

“Going ahead, the sustainability of gold-price recovery, wedding-season demand, retail sales growth and inventory management will remain important factors for the sector. Overall, the near-term outlook remains selective, with stronger organised retailers better positioned to attract investor interest, although volatility may continue until bullion prices stabilise,” he said.