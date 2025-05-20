India-Pakistan tensions? Top Turkish defence stocks fall up to 10% in one month

Turkey stock market: Shares of two leading Turkish defence companies — Sdt Uzay ve Savunma Teknolojileri AS and Sdt Uzay ve Savunma Teknolojileri AS — have lost over 10% in a month since an escalation in the India-Pakistan tensions following a terrorist attack in India on April 22 and the launch of Operation Sindoor by the Indian military forces.

During the four-day conflict, Pakistan reportedly used drones supplied by Turkey. “A forensic examination of the drone debris is currently underway. Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models,” Col Sofiya Qureshi and Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh had said in a press briefing.

Turkey also publicly endorsed its support for Pakistan after India's military operation against terrorist installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.