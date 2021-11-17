Amid IPO rush, SEBI proposes tighter listing rules

Amid IPO rush, SEBI proposes tighter listing rules2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
- Market regulator SEBI's proposal comes as India is set for a record year for initial public offerings (IPOs)
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to tighten rules on how companies can spend cash raised through initial public offerings (IPO). The market regulator has sought public comments on the proposal till November 30.
The SEBI proposed to limit a maximum 35% of proceeds for acquisitions and unspecified strategic investments. It also proposed to lock in for longer so-called anchor investors to prevent a quick post-listing exit. The suggestion comes amid a slew of new-age technology companies that are filing draft papers to raise funds through initial share sales.
Here some of the changes proposed by SEBI:
