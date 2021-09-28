Amid NSE IPO buzz, BSE, MCX, CDSL stocks in focus today

Highlighting the reason for exchange stocks being volatile today; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Exchange stocks are volatile because market is buzz about the NSE IPO. Market is expecting some announcement in regard to the NSE IPO from today's SEBI meeting. That's why stocks like BSE, MCX, IEX, CDSL are volatile today. However, whatever be the outcome of today's SEBI meeting, BSE and MCX would continue to remain strong buying option for investors as these stocks are looking positive from both fundamental and technical perspective."