Amid Indian real estate stocks underperformance, why Jefferies favours these shares
- Post the larger correction seen for residential developers (Godrej Prop, Lodha) vs mixed use (DLF, Oberoi) - Jefferies continue to favor the former
The BSE Realty index is down 12% YTD, underperforming the Nifty post the hawkish Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy, and the subsequent higher than expected inflation data, which have led to expectations of further rate hikes, though not more than 25-50 bps, as pace of hikes has declined.
