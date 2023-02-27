“Developers with valuations at/below average include Lodha, GPL, PEPL and DLF. Post the larger correction seen for residential developers (Godrej Prop, Lodha) vs mixed use (DLF, Oberoi) we continue to favor the former. GPL, Lodha and PEPL already trading at 16-38% discount to their PB averages. DLF & GPL are also trading below the average long-term NAV discounts; while Oberoi valuations are above average on both PB and NAV basis. A potential topping out of rates in the next few months will be the key event," the note stated.

