Amid soaring gold prices multibagger jewellery stock gives 300% returns to IPO allottees in two years

Khazanchi Jewellers share price has delivered stellar returns since its debut on the Indian stock market. Khazanchi Jewellers is a Chennai-based gold and silver jewelry retailer that was listed in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment of the BSE in August 2023.

The sharp rally in Khazanchi Jewellers share price has coincided with a significant rise in gold prices. Over the past four years, MCX gold rates have more than doubled, offering substantial gains to investors and supporting the performance of jewellery companies.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Khazanchi Jewellers opened on July 24, 2023, and closed on July 28, 2023. Khazanchi Jewellers IPO, listed on the BSE SME platform, was entirely a fresh issue of 69.10 lakh equity shares, through which the company raised ₹97 crore. Khazanchi Jewellers IPO price band was fixed at ₹140 per share.

Khazanchi Jewellers shares had a modest stock market debut on August 7, 2023, with the SME stock listing at ₹142.30 apiece — just 1.64% above the issue price. The IPO lot size was 1,000 shares, translating to an initial investment of ₹1,40,000 per lot. Investors who were allotted shares witnessed limited gains on listing, but the stock has since seen a strong uptrend.

Stock Performance and Returns As of May 30, 2025, Khazanchi Jewellers share price closed 0.93% lower at ₹562.10 apiece on the BSE SME platform. However, the stock has surged over 151% in the past year and hit its 52-week high of ₹670.00 on November 28, 2024.

From its IPO price of ₹140, the stock has appreciated over 301%, turning into a multibagger for early investors. One IPO lot purchased at ₹1,40,000 is now valued at ₹5,62,100, reflecting the company's robust post-listing performance.

