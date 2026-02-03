Amid soaring gold, silver rates today, ICICI Pru AMC's Sankaran Naren thinks differently; here's why

As gold and silver prices rebound after 3 sessions of crash, a widely shared video on X has brought attention to how a veteran fund manager looks at these assets very differently. He believes the time to invest in gold and silver prices are over.

The clip, posted by user Ashish Kumar Meher, features Sankaran Naren, Executive Director and CIO at ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, explains his framework for investing in precious metals.

Rather than viewing gold and silver as standalone opportunities, Naren advises investing in them strictly through multi-asset mutual funds.

Advertisement

He said, “In the framework in which we invest, gold and silver has become the most dangerous assets, if I take a long term view. In my framework, that time is gone. In my framework the time to invest in gold and silver is gone. The only way you can invest in gold and silver is through multi asset funds, other than that we don't believe in investing in gold and silver, simply because of the fact that gold and silver has been the best performing asset class in the world at this point.”

His approach is rooted in a simple but counter-intuitive rule: avoid asset classes that have just delivered exceptional returns and look instead at those that have struggled for years.

Advertisement

Explaining this philosophy, he pointed to history for perspective.

He said, "Its very simple, you look at VERY Good past performance. So go back to the year 2013, Indian real estate was the best performing asset class, Indian equity was pretty bad for the last 5 years, so if you look at it at that point of time it was very simple that you are to move from Indian real estate to Indian equities. So the best way to choose an asset class, in my opinion, if you have many years where an asset class has done very badly, then you should be positive on that asset class. On the other hand, if an asset class has done extremely well in the recent past."

Advertisement

Gold Silver Price today Silver rate today rebounded over 14% after India-US trade was announced after a brutal phase of correction. The selloff had dragged prices down more than 46% from the peak in just three sessions. Gold prices also recovered today.

MCX Silver price today rallied as much as 14.4% to its intra-day high of ₹2,36,261 per kg on Tuesday, February 3. Meanwhile, MCX Gold prices were also up 6.5% at ₹1,53,460 per 10 gram.

In international markets, spot gold rebounded sharply, rising up to 4.2% to move above $4,855 per ounce after having fallen 4.8% in the previous session. The decline had added to Friday’s slide, which was described as the sharpest drop in more than a decade.

Advertisement

Back home, market mood improved largely on the back of the India–U.S. trade agreement, but investors were also weighing broader global factors including geopolitical tensions, currency movements, and expectations around U.S. monetary leadership. Additional support for bullion demand came from strong retail buying in China ahead of the Lunar New Year. However, Chinese markets will remain closed for over a week from February 16 due to the holidays, temporarily taking a key source of demand out of the market.

Participants are also watching developments related to Iran after U.S. President Donald Trump indicated that talks over a possible new nuclear agreement may happen soon. Any diplomatic progress on that front could dampen gold’s safe-haven appeal and influence price movements.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.