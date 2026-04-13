Amid stock market crash, penny stock hits upper circuit for second straight session. Details here

Shares of A-1 were capped at the 5% upper circuit for the second consecutive day on Monday, April 13, despite the stock market today faced pressure. The surge in the penny stock price followed the company’s announcement that more than 90% of its tanker and vehicle fleet is now free of debt, with the remaining obligations anticipated to be settled within the year. By October 2026, the company has set a goal to have a completely owned, 100% debt-free fleet.

Moreover, A-1 Ltd is in the process of enhancing its fleet by incorporating 10 multi-axle vehicles/tankers as part of its expansion strategy. The company also emphasized its ongoing initiatives to bolster its logistics operations, with the enlarged fleet expected to enhance delivery schedules, minimise delays, and support increased sales growth in the upcoming periods.

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“By having our own tankers/fleet of 71 vehicles/tankers, we become more competitive in the market without any dependency on transporters. Our logistics revenue will also see a significant boost,” said the company in an exchange filing.

A-1 share price today closed at ₹16.31 apiece on the BSE.

The main domestic stock indices declined on Monday, following declines observed across Asia as oil prices exceeded $100 a barrel in anticipation of a U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, after recent discussions between both nations failed to reach an agreement to resolve the conflict.

The Nifty 50 dropped by 0.86% to 23,842.65, while the Sensex decreased by 0.91% to 76,847.57. After experiencing a decline of approximately 2.1% earlier in the session, both indices managed to recover some losses. Last week, the benchmarks had surged around 6%, marking their best weekly performance in over five years, as investors felt reassured by a fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran. Domestic markets will be closed on Tuesday, April 14, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading will resume on Wednesday, April 15.

Company details A-1 Acid has engaged in various commercial activities for over 40 years. Since its founding in 1975, "A-1 Acid" has consistently aimed to deliver high-quality products and services to its clientele across the nation.

The company provides chemicals to manufacturers in numerous sectors such as pharmaceuticals/intermediates, textiles/intermediates, dyes & pigments, plywood/veneer, explosives, steel, petrochemicals, and dairy, among others.

A-1 Acid has experienced steady growth by expanding its market reach, which is reflected in the increasing turnover every year, serving as evidence of this success. The company maintains a marketing network that spans much of the country, with branches in various locations, all overseen by a talented team with excellent logistical capabilities.