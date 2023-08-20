Amid the bearish stock market trend, mcap of top 10 firms fell by ₹80,200 crore; TCS and HDFC Bank biggest laggards1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Indian stock market closes on negative note; top 10 valued firms see decline in market valuation by ₹80,200 crore. One of the biggest laggards in the list were TCS and HDFC Bank
As the bourses continued to witness a bearish trend last week, the Indian stock market closed on a negative note on Friday. The BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points. Due to this, the combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms fell by ₹80,200.24 crore last week amid a weak trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started